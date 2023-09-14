LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 7,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 32,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

