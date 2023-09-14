Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 540,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,218. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

