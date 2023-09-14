MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 1,780 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,937. The firm has a market cap of $309.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

