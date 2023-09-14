MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,625. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.