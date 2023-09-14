MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned approximately 0.09% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 310.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2,757.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of USO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.02. 1,826,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.