MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 417,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

