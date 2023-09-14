MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,700 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,136. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

About Southern



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

