MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,708 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.06% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $197,231,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,944,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,182,000.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $172.01. 151,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,188. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $172.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $20,283,005 in the last ninety days. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

