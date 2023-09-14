MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 4,650 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 2,300,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

