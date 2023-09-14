MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 2.9%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.40. 434,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 409,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.13 and a beta of 1.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

