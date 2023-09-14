Mina (MINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.84 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $365.47 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,073,776,493 coins and its circulating supply is 967,796,017 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,073,654,092.8400393 with 967,567,755.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37275213 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $5,007,598.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.