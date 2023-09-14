Monero Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $146.26 or 0.00550394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $42.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,573.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00236274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.56 or 0.00781051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00118534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,331,734 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

