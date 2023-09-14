Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10,811.28

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £108.11 ($135.29) and traded as low as £104.55 ($130.83). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £106 ($132.65), with a volume of 391 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 110.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £412.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,530.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is £110.12.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

