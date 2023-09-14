Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 18,637 Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $84,052.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,727 shares in the company, valued at $918,808.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Momentus stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 214,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. Momentus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 230.81% and a negative net margin of 4,321.76%. On average, analysts expect that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
