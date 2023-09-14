Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 18,637 Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $84,052.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,727 shares in the company, valued at $918,808.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Momentus Price Performance

Momentus stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 214,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. Momentus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 230.81% and a negative net margin of 4,321.76%. On average, analysts expect that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

Momentus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 339,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,510,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 35,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Momentus by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 149,297 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.