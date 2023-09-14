Nano Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $81.59 million and approximately $789,279.72 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,521.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00236712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00783315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00550010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00118555 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

