Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Trading Up 13.4 %

NASDAQ ARM traded up 7.49 on Thursday, hitting 63.59. 127,167,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of 55.54 and a fifty-two week high of 66.28.

Arm Holdings plc American Depositary Shares Company Profile



Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

