Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Critical Analysis

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Network International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $724.73 million 1.85 -$302.32 million ($0.29) -6.52 Network International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Network International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -26.78% -11.21% -7.65% Network International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and Network International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Network International 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 81.66%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Network International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Network International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions. In addition, the company provides value-added services, including SmartView interactive dashboards, SmartView performance report, dynamic currency conversion, multicurrency online, easy payment plan, 3D secure, and network self-services; and acquiring processing and smart bundle solutions. Further, it offers card and processing solutions comprising debit and credit card, prepaid card, and commercial card solutions; fraud solutions; loyalty solutions; instant issuance, card control, 3D secure, SmartView, API, and payment plan services; and issuer services. Network International Holdings plc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

