Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 4,565 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,472 shares of company stock worth $154,064,224. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

