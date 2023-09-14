Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Invests $691,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.55.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,418. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $2,195,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,766.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,591 shares of company stock valued at $112,212,320. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

