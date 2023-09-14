Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.46. 1,372,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,205. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

