Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $432.25. The stock had a trading volume of 543,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,084. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.66. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $416.71 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

