Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

