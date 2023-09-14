Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,878,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,271. The company has a market capitalization of $310.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

