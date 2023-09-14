Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 3.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 823,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,853,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,753,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 621,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

