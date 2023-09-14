Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $56,477.45 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 38,159,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,740,867. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Commerce Bank grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.