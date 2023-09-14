Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $56,477.45 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 38,159,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,740,867. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
