Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $505.96 million and $12.79 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000631 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005596 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 507,563,146 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.