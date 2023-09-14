Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $511.83 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005487 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 512,652,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

