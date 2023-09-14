Phillip A. Gobe Sells 15,000 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ProPetro Stock Up 3.3 %

PUMP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 2,047,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,648. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

