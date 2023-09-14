Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

