Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $139.19

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.19 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 138.01 ($1.73). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 139.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 403,425 shares.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £442.58 million, a PE ratio of -2,350.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.05. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Cordery purchased 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £989.14 ($1,237.82). 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

