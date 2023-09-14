PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PolyPid Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of PYPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,680. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
