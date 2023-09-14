PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PolyPid Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PYPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,680. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PolyPid Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

