Prentice Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 3.0 %

BALL stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

