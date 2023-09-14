Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

