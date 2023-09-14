Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,471 Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 1.37% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WINC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WINC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

