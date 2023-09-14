Prentice Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $24,492,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $2,048,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 356.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,984. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $101.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,216.69. 140,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,986. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,016.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,754.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

