PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PHM opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

