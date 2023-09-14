PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.
PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.
PulteGroup Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PHM opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
