Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NTN Buzztime (NTN)

9/13/2023 – NTN Buzztime is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – NTN Buzztime is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – NTN Buzztime is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2023 – NTN Buzztime is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2023 – NTN Buzztime is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Performance

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Thursday. 18,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,816. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

