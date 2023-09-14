Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells $217,250.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 888,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,718,336.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $222,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $340,750.00.

Shares of RXRX remained flat at $8.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,146,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,385. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

