Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 8,949,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,258,085. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.