Reviewing Greif (NYSE:GEF-B) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Greif (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greif and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 2 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Greif.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging $407.20 million 1.09 $23.65 million $1.52 14.72

This table compares Greif and Karat Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Greif.

Profitability

This table compares Greif and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 7.40% 21.83% 13.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Karat Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Greif on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. This segment also offers flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2022, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was incorporated in 2108 and is based in Chino, California.

