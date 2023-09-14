RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RF Acquisition Price Performance
RFAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,866. RF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.
RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RF Acquisition
RF Acquisition Company Profile
RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RF Acquisition
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.