RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RFAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,866. RF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

RF Acquisition (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Acquisition by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 78,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RF Acquisition by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 781,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Acquisition by 111.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 984,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 519,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

