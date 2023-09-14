RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFIL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 9,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.94.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

