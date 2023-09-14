Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 2.6%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 84,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 445,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Riskified Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

