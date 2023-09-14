RK Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. National Western Life Group comprises approximately 21.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NWLI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $457.00. 2,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $476.63.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.