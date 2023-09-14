RK Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. FutureFuel accounts for about 2.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of FutureFuel worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,931. The company has a market cap of $324.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.31 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 10.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

