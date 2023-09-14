RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,155.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,532,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 1,188,664 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $4,302,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 2,849.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RMGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,913. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. RMG Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

