RVW Wealth LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

