RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.92. 1,494,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,412. The company has a market capitalization of $315.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

