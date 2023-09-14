Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Short Interest Update

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 208,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.0 days.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. Sawai Group has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $27.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sawai Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Sawai Group

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan and the United States. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, granules, capsules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, chemotherapeutic agents, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

