Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Up 71.5% This Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market capitalization of $11,621.33 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084014 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

